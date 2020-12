You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Being overworked to death in South Korea



South Korea's delivery workers have fallen into what they call a "legal blind spot" and say it's a deadly place to be as the novel coronavirus drives an unprecedented boom in online business. Megan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths



Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events. HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published on October 31, 2020