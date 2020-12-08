Global  
 

Georgia Recertifies Election Results, Affirming Biden’s Victory

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The move was the latest blow to President Trump’s attempts to subvert the election results. But battles over the process of voting in Georgia are likely to continue.
 This morning Georgia has once again re-certified its presidential election results after a recount was requested by President Trump. The results affirm Joe Biden won the state.

