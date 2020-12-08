Global  
 

Scott Morrison details Australia's climate change pledge without Kyoto credits

The Age Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed his ambition to cut Australian greenhouse gas emissions without relying on disputed credits from old climate change accords.
Australia drops plan to use Kyoto credits to meet Paris climate target

 Scott Morrison will no longer use Kyoto carryover credits to achieve emissions reduction targets, paving the way for a reset of his climate policies.
