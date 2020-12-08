Lloyd Austin: Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Lloyd Austin, who headed US Central Command, will be the first African-American defence secretary.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Lloyd Austin United States Army general
United States Central Command Unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces responsible for the Middle Eastern region
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
