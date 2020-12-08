World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
ZURICH/SINGAPORE - The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it challenging to host the event safely in Europe, organizers said on Monday. It is only the second time the event, known informally as Davos after the Swiss ski resort where it is usually held every January, will be hosted outside Switzerland since its inception in 1971, and...
