For wrestling icon Dan Gable, Presidential Medal of Freedom is an achievement of a lifetime

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Dan Gable added another award Monday to his hall-of-fame resume. President Donald Trump called the championship wrestler and coach "a true GOAT."
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
News video: College and Olympic wrestling legend Dan Gable 'honored' with Presidential Medal of Freedom

College and Olympic wrestling legend Dan Gable 'honored' with Presidential Medal of Freedom 00:35

 President Trump presented the nation's highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, the two-time NCAA wrestling champion and 1972 Olympic gold medalist.

College and Olympic wrestling legend Dan Gable 'honored' with Presidential Medal of Freedom

