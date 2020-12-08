For wrestling icon Dan Gable, Presidential Medal of Freedom is an achievement of a lifetime
Dan Gable added another award Monday to his hall-of-fame resume. President Donald Trump called the championship wrestler and coach "a true GOAT."
College and Olympic wrestling legend Dan Gable 'honored' with Presidential Medal of FreedomPresident Trump presented the nation's highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, the two-time NCAA wrestling champion and 1972 Olympic gold medalist.
