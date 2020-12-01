Global  
 

Monolith saga continues with new structures in England and Pittsburgh

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020
The first monolith was spotted on Nov. 18 in Utah.
Mysterious monolith pops up in California after puzzling sightings in Utah, Romania

 Days after the discovery and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths half a world apart, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the..
WorldNews

Monolith spotted in California after sportsmen say they dismantled Utah one

 At least three monoliths have been spotted in recent weeks.
USATODAY.com

