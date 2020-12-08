Goya Foods CEO says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was named 'employee of the month' after boycott
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York's 14th congressional district
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recruiting Congress to Join TwitchApologies to Mr. Smith but screw going to Washington ... AOC's going to Twitch to get s**t done for America, and she's now recruiting her colleagues to do the..
TMZ.com
Democrats should ditch ‘defund the police’ and give Ocasio-Cortez a bigger platform, Obama says.
NYTimes.com
Obama: Democrats should ditch ‘defund the police’ and give Ocasio-Cortez a bigger platform.
NYTimes.com
AOC Wants To Create Blacklist
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Goya Foods American producer of foods sold in the US and many Hispanic countries
Related news from verified sources