Goya Foods CEO says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was named 'employee of the month' after boycott

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.
