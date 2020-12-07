Global  
 

Yes, Mario Lopez is starring as Colonel Sanders in a 'suspenseful' Lifetime romance movie

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
KFC teamed up with Lifetime and announced the "first-of-its kind" Lifetime Original Mini Movie: "A Recipe for Seduction," premiering Sunday.
 Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez. It's called "A Recipe For Seduction."

