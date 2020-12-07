Yes, Mario Lopez is starring as Colonel Sanders in a 'suspenseful' Lifetime romance movie

KFC Bringing Back Popular Fireplace Logs



KFC KFC announced Monday that it's bringing back its fried chicken-scented fireplace log for the third year in a row. Customers can purchase a log for $15.88 on Walmart's website and at select store locations. KFC is known for its wacky marketing tactics and unusual products. With the holiday season fast approaching, KFC is bringing back its chicken-scented firelog for the third year running.

