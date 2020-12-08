'The world is watching': Google and Facebook news payments to be offset against online traffic referrals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

In a major win for the Google and Facebook, the code will provide for a two-way value exchange in the arbitration process, allowing the tech giants to argue they provide news companies with millions of dollars in referral traffic each year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World Television day 2020: Top news channels that the world watches | Oneindia News



On World Television Day 2020, we list the top 10 news channels that are viewed globally. In a digital age, even as these channels make forays into the online landscape, their TV broadcasts are still.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:45 Published 2 weeks ago

