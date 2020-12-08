'America's greatest Pilot' Chuck Yeager, first person to break sound barrier, dies at 97
Born in West Virginia in 1923, Yeager rose to fame as a fighter pilot in World War II and, in 1947, was the first person to break the sound barrier.
Chuck Yeager American World War II flying ace and test pilot; first pilot to fly faster than sound
