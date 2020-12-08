Global  
 

'America's greatest Pilot' Chuck Yeager, first person to break sound barrier, dies at 97

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Born in West Virginia in 1923, Yeager rose to fame as a fighter pilot in World War II and, in 1947, was the first person to break the sound barrier.
News video: Chuck Yeager Dead At 97

Chuck Yeager Dead At 97 01:32

 General Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, had died at age 97.

Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies at 97

 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the "right stuff" when in..
New Zealand Herald

Chuck Yeager: First pilot to fly supersonic dies aged 97

 The US pilot broke the sound barrier in 1947, helping to pave the way for America's space programme.
BBC News

Chuck Yeager, Test Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Is Dead at 97

 A World War II fighter ace and Air Force general, he was, according to Tom Wolfe, “the most righteous of all the possessors of the right stuff.”
NYTimes.com

