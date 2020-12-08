Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The world is watching': Google and Facebook news payments to be offset against online traffic referrals

The Age Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
In a major win for the Google and Facebook, the code will provide for a two-way value exchange in the arbitration process, allowing the tech giants to argue they provide news companies with millions of dollars in referral traffic each year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Television day 2020: Top news channels that the world watches | Oneindia News [Video]

World Television day 2020: Top news channels that the world watches | Oneindia News

On World Television Day 2020, we list the top 10 news channels that are viewed globally. In a digital age, even as these channels make forays into the online landscape, their TV broadcasts are still..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published