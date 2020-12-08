'The world is watching': Google and Facebook news payments to be offset against online traffic referrals
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
In a major win for the Google and Facebook, the code will provide for a two-way value exchange in the arbitration process, allowing the tech giants to argue they provide news companies with millions of dollars in referral traffic each year.
In a major win for the Google and Facebook, the code will provide for a two-way value exchange in the arbitration process, allowing the tech giants to argue they provide news companies with millions of dollars in referral traffic each year.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources