Nik Cox: Australia's next top footballer?
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
On October 25, 2011 Nik Cox as at the Sydney Opera House watching his older sister win Australia's Next Top Model. Almost a decade later, he enters the AFL draft eagerly awaiting his own name to be called.
