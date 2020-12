Adolescence is a struggle for survival and sanity in wild new series Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Rachel Griffiths stars in The Wilds, which kicks off with a planeload of troubled teenage girls on the way to a wellness retreat crashing on a desert island. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Survivorman Les Stroud Answers Survival Questions From Twitter



Survivorman host Les Stroud uses the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about outdoor survival. How do survivalists subsist on one bug a day? How does one keep from inhaling.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 16:28 Published 2 weeks ago