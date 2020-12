You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'The Voice' Coaches Return To Set



Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani return to the Universal Studios set in a lineup of vintage cars for the live performances on "The Voice". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:48 Published 5 days ago Giving Voice Documentary movie



Giving Voice Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Executive produced by Viola Davis and John Legend, Giving Voice follows students in the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition inspired.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:38 Published 3 weeks ago Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News



Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago