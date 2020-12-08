Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
AFL draft 2020: First-round predictions
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
AFL draft 2020: First-round predictions
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
14 minutes ago
)
It's been a year like no other, and so too is it a draft like no other. This year's national draft will be held remotely, run out of the AFL's review centre at headquarters.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
AFL draft 2020: First round predictions
It's been a year like no other, and so too is it a draft like no other. This year's national draft will be held remotely, run out of the AFL's review centre at...
Sydney Morning Herald
14 minutes ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Chuck Yeager
Google
White House
Rudy Giuliani
Brexit
YouTuber
New York City
Michigan
Florida
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Lloyd Austin
Pfizer Vaccine
Fauci
Rashida Jones
Christchurch
James Harden
49ers
Secretary Of Defense
Alex Smith
Washington Football Team
Cyberpunk 2077
Pittsburgh Steelers
Natalie Desselle Reid Dies
Ann Marie
WORTH WATCHING
Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature'
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits
Biden Student Loan Forgiveness May Have Few Economic Benefits
Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus