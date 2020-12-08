Elon Musk's Starlink offers fast internet connections to rural Canadians. But it's not cheap

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX to Build Satellite Mega Constellation for Mars Colony



HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — Following up on his plans to transport one million people to Mars by 2050, Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has now declared that it will also send hundreds of satellites to Mars.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12 Published on October 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources SpaceX satellite internet Starlink being tested in remote areas of Canada Elon Musk's new satellite internet service is being tested by some Canadians in rural and remote parts of the country. It's supposed to give them a good quality,...

CBC.ca 3 days ago



