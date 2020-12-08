Elon Musk's Starlink offers fast internet connections to rural Canadians. But it's not cheap
The new high-speed internet service from Elon Musk's SpaceX firm recently approved by the CRTC does have drawbacks, including its price tag and the potential impact its satellites will have on stargazing. But it's offering hope to users in rural areas who've long struggled to get high-speed connections.
