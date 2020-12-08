Global  
 

Military reservists preparing for possible deployment in Prairies as COVID-19 rates soar

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Canadian military is preparing for possible deployment of troops in the Prairie provinces, potentially as early as Saturday in Alberta, to assist with their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned. 
