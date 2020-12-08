IND A vs AUS A: Will Pucovski retired hurt by Kartik Tyagi's bouncer, castes doubt over first Test participation Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Opening batsman Will Pucovski retired hurt in Australia A's practice clash against India A on Tuesday after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Kartik Tyagi. The injury now raises fears about his fitness for the first Test against India next week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

