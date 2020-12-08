Global  
 

IND A vs AUS A: Will Pucovski retired hurt by Kartik Tyagi's bouncer, castes doubt over first Test participation

DNA Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Opening batsman Will Pucovski retired hurt in Australia A's practice clash against India A on Tuesday after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Kartik Tyagi. The injury now raises fears about his fitness for the first Test against India next week.
