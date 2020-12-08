Global  
 

Mt Everest grows by nearly a metre to new height

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Mt Everest grows by nearly a metre to new heightThe world's highest mountain Mount Everest is 0.86m higher than had been previously officially calculated, Nepal and China have jointly announced. The countries agreed a new height of 8,848.86m. Until now they differed over whether to include the snow cap on top. China's previous official measurement of 8,844.43 metres had put the mountain four metres lower than Nepal's. Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides. Officials at Nepal's foreign ministry and department of survey said surveyors from both countries had co-ordinated to agree on the new height. The agreement to jointly announce the new measurement of the...
