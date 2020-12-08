Mt Everest grows by nearly a metre to new height

Ending a years-long dispute, China and Nepal agree on official new height for Mount Everest, and it's higher than either had previously said.

During lockdown the mountaineer raised money for Nepal's poor by climbing up and down his stairs.

In 1865, the Royal Geographical Society named the highest mountain peak in the world as 'Mount Everest' after Sir George Everest.

The new Audi Q5 Design in Studio



The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Majority of Americans now identify as outdoorsmen after experiencing cabin fever in lockdown



The average American started to experience cabin fever in quarantine after just two months, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans how they've been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on October 21, 2020