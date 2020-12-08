Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for news

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for newsAustralia is to introduce a bill into parliament that would force Facebook and Google to pay news outlets for featuring their journalism. The Australian government said the "world-first" laws would mandate a process for news outlets to negotiate "fair" payments for their work. Currently a power imbalance favours the big tech firms, the government said. The tech giants have vehemently opposed the laws, which they say will damage reader access. Facebook...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news 01:48

 Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

2020’s most popular games were my most reliable social spaces

 Animal Crossing: New Horizons. | Image; Nintendo

This year, video games provided escapism for a lot of people. But for many, myself included, the..
The Verge
Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months [Video]

Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences. The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks [Video]

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published
Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k [Video]

Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas [Video]

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday. He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Google Google American technology company

YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage [Video]

YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage

Gmail, Google Drive and Nest were also among the services that went down on Monday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Google think tank's report on white supremacy says little about YouTube, blamed for its role in driving people to extremism

 A new report from Google's Jigsaw on online extremism has again drawn attention to the role YouTube plays in radicalizing Americans.
USATODAY.com

Google pushes return to office to September and will test flexible work week

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google has pushed back its return to the office until September, and will experiment with a hybrid model..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers release spending bill to avoid a government shutdown [Video]

Lawmakers release spending bill to avoid a government shutdown

Today lawmakers plan to release a new $1.4T spending bill. Lawmakers are cutting it close - they need to pass another bill by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms [Video]

Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms

Beaches across Queensland, Australia, have been engulfed in cloud-like sea foam in the wake of stormy weather on Monday (December 14).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Massive, thick sea foam covers Australia beaches [Video]

Massive, thick sea foam covers Australia beaches

Stormy weather brought thick sea foam to Australia's eastern coastlines into Queensland on December 14.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Google's simple '3-word plan' is empowering employees to choose how and when they spend their time working from home

 The company's "No Meetings Weeks" allows employees to block out personal time and focus on independent work projects.
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

Google Extends Remote Work to September 2021

 WebProNews Google Extends Remote Work to September 2021 Google has moved back its return-to-office date from July to September 2021, and is looking to make...
WebProNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesRTTNewsDeutsche Welle

Google Allows Gmail Users to Open Microsoft Office Docs in the Mail Interface

Google Allows Gmail Users to Open Microsoft Office Docs in the Mail Interface While Google already allowed Gmail users to edit Microsoft Office documents they receive on email, the whole thing relied on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides and...
Softpedia Also reported by •IndiaTimes