Olympics branded a 'mockery' after inclusion of breakdancing for Paris Games

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Olympics branded a 'mockery' after inclusion of breakdancing for Paris Games‘I don’t understand,’ says squash great Michelle Martin Australian has lobbied for squash to be included for years Australian squash great Michelle Martin says the Olympic Games have become a “mockery” after breakdancing was added to the program for Paris 2024. Australia’s three-time world...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Busting A Move For The Gold: 2024 Olympics To Feature Breakdancing

Busting A Move For The Gold: 2024 Olympics To Feature Breakdancing 00:42

 The International Olympic Committee has given the go-ahead for a number of new sports to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. According to CNN, one notable newcomer will be breakdancing. It will be the first DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, having been staged at the Youth...

