Olympics branded a 'mockery' after inclusion of breakdancing for Paris Games

Wochit Tech - Published 12 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Busting A Move For The Gold: 2024 Olympics To Feature Breakdancing 00:42 The International Olympic Committee has given the go-ahead for a number of new sports to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. According to CNN, one notable newcomer will be breakdancing. It will be the first DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, having been staged at the Youth...