Olympics branded a 'mockery' after inclusion of breakdancing for Paris Games
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
‘I don’t understand,’ says squash great Michelle Martin Australian has lobbied for squash to be included for years Australian squash great Michelle Martin says the Olympic Games have become a “mockery” after breakdancing was added to the program for Paris 2024. Australia’s three-time world...
