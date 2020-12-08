Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chief
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defence secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, making him the first African American to lead the Pentagon. Austin has already had a career punctuated by firsts — including as the first Black general to command U.S. forces in the Middle East. The choice of Austin came as Biden was under pressure from African American lawmakers and organizations to deliver on his pledge to produce the most diverse cabinet in U.S. history. Biden’s transition office declined to comment on his decision on Monday night in advance of an announcement. In addition to winning Senate confirmation, Austin would...
