Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chief

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chiefPresident-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defence secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, making him the first African American to lead the Pentagon. Austin has already had a career punctuated by firsts — including as the first Black general to command U.S. forces in the Middle East. The choice of Austin came as Biden was under pressure from African American lawmakers and organizations to deliver on his pledge to produce the most diverse cabinet in U.S. history. Biden’s transition office declined to comment on his decision on Monday night in advance of an announcement. In addition to winning Senate confirmation, Austin would...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary 01:23

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defence: AP sources

 US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J Austin to be secretary of defence, according to four people familiar with the..
Lloyd Austin: Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary

 Lloyd Austin, who headed US Central Command, will be the first African-American defence secretary.
Biden to nominate Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

 Austin would require a special waiver passed by Congress in order to exempt him from a federal law requiring military officers to wait seven years before serving..
Xavier Becerra, Surprise Pick to Run H.H.S., Is ‘the Latino Joe Biden’

 Mr. Becerra was the first in his family to go to college. As attorney general of California, he took on the Trump administration on nearly every front. But can..
Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won

 Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that..
Biden Plans to Tap Lloyd Austin, Former Iraq Commander, as Defense Secretary

 The retired four-star Army general would make history as the first African-American to lead the Pentagon.
In Conversation: Leslie Uggams

 Singer and actress Leslie Uggams has been in show business for seven decades, since she was six. From appearances on musical variety shows and hosting her own..
Leslie Uggams on going that extra mile

 The Tony-winning singer-actress and star of "Roots" and "Deadpool" has been in show business for seven decades, beginning as one of the few African-Americans..
Elon Musk reportedly plans to move to Texas

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to move from California to Texas, a move that would potentially..
Google Maps now lets you create Street View photos with just a phone

 Google Maps is getting a new update that lets you create Street View photos using just a phone. Android users with ARCore-compatible devices can now capture..
Pope plans historic Iraq trip in March

 Vatican City: Pope Francis will make a historic visit to Iraq in March, the Vatican said Monday, the first ever by a pontiff and which will include a trip to..
Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists [Video]

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.

Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

 Tehran: Iran's death toll from the global pandemic has risen above 50,000, according to state television, as the country grapples with the worst outbreak in the..
Local Matters: Georgia's Republican governor rejects Trump's request to call special session to overturn election results

 Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...
Biden selects retired general Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary

 If confirmed by the Senate, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black Secretary of Defense.
Republicans Make Clear Their Georgia Senate Strategy: Attack Warnock

 For the crucial Senate runoffs, the G.O.P. is focusing its attacks on the Rev. Raphael Warnock, portraying him as radical, a claim he has rejected but one that..
President-Elect Joe Biden Officially Announces Members Of His Health Team [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Officially Announces Members Of His Health Team

CBS4's Natalie Brands shares the details of picks.

Garcetti Chosen To Be Part Of Biden’s Inaugural Committee [Video]

Garcetti Chosen To Be Part Of Biden’s Inaugural Committee

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to help organize his inauguration. Katie Johnston reports.

President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Combat Team [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Combat Team

President-elect Joe Biden has begun announcing his team of health experts to take on the coronavirus pandemic.

12/7: Red and Blue

 One week to go before Electoral College vote; Registering voters for Georgia Senate races
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Took A Page From Trump’s Book During The Senate Runoff Debate

 'Radical liberal Raphael Warnock'
Seth Meyers targets Trump's revealing self-own about how 'hard' he's working

 As outgoing president Donald Trump continues to pretend he isn't going anywhere, he's been pushing his false narrative of election fraud with a passionate...
