Oppo Reno 5 Series release date, price, specs and more

Monday, 7 December 2020
Oppo Reno 5 Series release date, price, specs and moreOppo teased its "Diamond Glow series" in a post on the company's Weibo social media account on 2 December. The nine-second teaser video slated a 10 December launch date but no additional details. Separately, the Reno 5 line (styled as "Reno5") was originally thought to be comprised of just three devices, however, TheLeaks3 on Twitter posted specs relating to a fourth model: the LTE-only Oppo Reno 5 4G. This is set to join the Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. It was assumed that these new Reno models would cost around the same as the previous generation, considering they offer only incremental bumps in hardware and features. At launch in China, the base SKUs of both...
