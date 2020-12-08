Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Allen ignites Bills with 4 TDs in romp against 49ers

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills won in prime time for the first time in three tries as Josh Allen picked apart the San Francisco 49ers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Josh Allen (quarterback) Josh Allen (quarterback) American football quarterback


Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York


San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers National Football League franchise in Santa Clara, California

December’s Cardinals vs. 49ers game will skip national TV for Prime Video and Twitch

 Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

On December 26th, the Arizona Cardinals / San Francisco 49ers game will skip national television networks..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Mark Schlereth joins Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss if Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a legit threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published
Bills Mafia raises more than $100,000 for Oishei in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother [Video]

Bills Mafia raises more than $100,000 for Oishei in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother

Many donations come in the form of $17, the same number on Allen's jersey.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:26Published
Ashley, Andy and Jeff react to Bills mafia's support for Josh Allen [Video]

Ashley, Andy and Jeff react to Bills mafia's support for Josh Allen

Bills fans show an outpouring of support for Josh Allen by donating more than $60,000 to Oishei Childrens Hospital a day after learning his grandmother passed away.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party available in India. How to use

 Amazon Prime Video has launched the Watch Party feature in India. The Watch Party feature works very similarly to how the third-party Netflix Party extension...
BGR India

PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the...
IndiaTimes

Villages to have high-speed internet in three years: PM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 via video conferencing. In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister...
IndiaTimes