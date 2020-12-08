Josh Allen ignites Bills with 4 TDs in romp against 49ers
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills won in prime time for the first time in three tries as Josh Allen picked apart the San Francisco 49ers.
Josh Allen (quarterback) American football quarterback
Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York
San Francisco 49ers National Football League franchise in Santa Clara, California
