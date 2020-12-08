Global  
 

Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and the cast of ‘WW84’ get real about ‘the Patty Jenkins experience’

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and the cast of ‘WW84’ get real about ‘the Patty Jenkins experience’During a virtual global press conference ahead of the Christmas release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and producer Charles Roven chat about what makes this film special
