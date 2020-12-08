Global  
 

Beitar Jerusalem: UAE sheikh buys stake in racism-tainted Israeli club

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Beitar Jerusalem is infamous for never having an Arab player and for some fans' racist behaviour.
