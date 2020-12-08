Beitar Jerusalem: UAE sheikh buys stake in racism-tainted Israeli club
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Beitar Jerusalem is infamous for never having an Arab player and for some fans' racist behaviour.
Beitar Jerusalem F.C. association football club in Israel
United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East
Arabs Semitic people inhabiting the geographic and cultural region located primarily in Northern Africa and Western Asia
