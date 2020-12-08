China Condemns New US Hong Kong Sanctions, Taiwan Arms Sale
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations
BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls; 3 PDP leaders quit party after Mehbooba Mufti's remarks that "hurt their patriotic sentiments"; Kangana Ranaut calls..