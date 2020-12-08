Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness
FDA summary on Pfizer's candidate COVID vaccine supports earlier findings that the vaccine is safe and will prevent 95% of people from becoming sick.
