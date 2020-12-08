Global  
 

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
FDA summary on Pfizer's candidate COVID vaccine supports earlier findings that the vaccine is safe and will prevent 95% of people from becoming sick.
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: First Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Given In UK Hospital

First Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Given In UK Hospital 00:32

 Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHS launched its biggest ever vaccine campaign on Tuesday.

3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under active consideration of drug regulator: Health ministry

 Three Covid-19 vaccines candidates, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator..
IndiaTimes

Britain starts mass COVID-19 vaccination program

 The British are the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mass distribution program. The first round of vaccinations took place across the United..
CBS News
First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK [Video]

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses

 The Trump administration is facing new reports they turned down an opportunity to buy millions of extra Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses this summer. The White..
CBS News

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine [Video]

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace. He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Reddit’s top post of 2020 was a Rick Astley photo, posted by Rick Astley

 Image: RCA

Reddit shared today that its most upvoted post of 2020 was a picture from 1989 posted by Rick Astley, the living meme himself. Reddit’s..
The Verge

UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pennsylvania deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

On COVID-19 vaccine, 'get as many shots in arms as possible, right away': ex-FDA chief Q&A

 Pfizer board member: What we do right now is going to determine how many lives we can save, Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells the USA TODAY Editorial Board.
USATODAY.com

President Trump to hold White House COVID-19 summit as pressure mounts for FDA vaccine approval

 The White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

FDA could OK a coronavirus vaccine this week as hospitals fill up across the U.S.

 The FDA could give emergency authorization to a coronavirus vaccine this week. Over 100,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country,..
CBS News

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
'V-Day': UK begins rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches [Video]

'V-Day': UK begins rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

The rollout on what has been dubbed 'V-Day' is the start of a global immunisation programme that is expected to gain momentum as more vaccines win approval.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:34Published

America braces for COVID-19 scams as vaccine nears FDA nod

 The Coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the US is desperately anticipated by weary Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTechCrunchGothamistDenver PostCBS NewsMotley FoolNPR

Former Bush WH Medical Advisor Urges Trump, Biden to Get Covid Vaccine as Soon as FDA Approves: ‘I Want the President-Elect Immune’ by Jan. 20

 Former Bush WH Medical Advisor Dr. Jonathan Reiner urges Trump, Biden to get Covid vaccine as soon as FDA approves: 'I want the president-elect immune' by Jan....
Mediaite

Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Lower

 A surge in coronavirus spread is likely to attract attention, especially when the Pharma company Moderna plans to submit its vaccine for FDA review. The company...
RTTNews