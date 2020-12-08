Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine



Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace. He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28 Published now