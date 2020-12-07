Bar owner has no regrets about calling police on MPP's sons over mask use Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

The owner of a Perth, Ont., bar that was the scene of a confrontation this past weekend between police and the sons of a local MPP says he was only trying to follow public health guidelines about masks. 👓 View full article

