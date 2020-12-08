Brexit: EU, UK make progress on Irish border issue

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks



Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published 4 days ago UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 5 days ago Brexit briefing: 36 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago