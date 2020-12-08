Brexit: EU, UK make progress on Irish border issue
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The EU and UK have reached an unofficial agreement on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland and its land border to the EU. The deal is not tied to last-gasp trade talks, but could help grease the wheels.
