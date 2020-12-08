Huawei tested AI software that could recognize Uighur minorities and alert police, report says Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

An internal report shows how the face-scanning system could trigger a “Uighur alarm” if it detects someone resembling a member of the minority group, sparking concerns that the software could further China’s brutal crackdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

