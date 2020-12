Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, their son test COVID-19 positive Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Meghana Raj Sarja wrote a note on her Instagram page stating that her parents are also tested positive for coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19



Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago