Basaksehir and PSG players walk off pitch after alleged racist slur by match official
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paris Saint Germain and Basaksehir's players have walked off the pitch in protest during their Champions League match over an alleged racist slur made by a match official.
Paris Saint Germain and Basaksehir's players have walked off the pitch in protest during their Champions League match over an alleged racist slur made by a match official.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources