Basaksehir and PSG players walk off pitch after alleged racist slur by match official

Sky News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paris Saint Germain and Basaksehir's players have walked off the pitch in protest during their Champions League match over an alleged racist slur made by a match official.
