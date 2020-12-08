Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas AG asks Supreme Court to overturn Trump's loss in key states. Don't hold your breath.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Five weeks after Election Day and with states locking down electoral votes, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has asked the high court to step in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional' 00:44

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Attorney General Texas Attorney General Elected attorney general of the U.S. state of Texas


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Interest waiver for all can lead to 6 lakh crore loss, Centre tells Supreme Court

 The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that waiver of interest during the moratorium period for all borrowers would not be in the larger national economic..
IndiaTimes

Texas attorney general asks Supreme Court to block Biden victory in 4 states

 President Trump, his campaign and his allies have engaged in aggressive but fruitless legal challenges designed to overturn Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com
Iran keeps death sentence for France-based journo [Video]

Iran keeps death sentence for France-based journo

Iran said on Tuesday that its Supreme Court had upheld a death sentence against a high-profile dissident journalist who was captured last year in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, after years in exile in France. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump [Video]

'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump

Speaking at a White House coronavirus vaccine event, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that 15% of the population having been infected with COVID-19 is “terrific."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Fired election security official sues Trump lawyer over threats

 Christopher Krebs is suing after Trump attorney Joseph diGenova called for Krebs to be killed.
CBS News

Trump touts COVID-19 vaccines at 'summit' amid growing questions over timeline, number of doses

 Trump signed an executive order at the COVID-19 vaccine event asserting the government must ensure Americans have access to the vaccine first.
USATODAY.com

'Operation Warp Speed': Donald Trump takes Covid vaccine victory lap

 American President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap ahead of the expected approval of the first US vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House works to..
New Zealand Herald

Ken Paxton Ken Paxton American lawyer and politician

Texas sues over election results in battleground states Biden won

 In his long-shot lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes aim at the results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
CBS News

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone [Video]

Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone

After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began extricating himself when local COVID-19 restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US car factory in the Bay Area. Over the summer, as he sold many Los Angeles-area homes, Musk also quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After spending most of his life in Silicon Valley, Musk has relocated..
The Verge
'We believe you' - Panel on Fort Hood sexual assaults [Video]

'We believe you' - Panel on Fort Hood sexual assaults

An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Officers, soldiers fired over Fort Hood violence

 Army leaders are firing or suspending 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordering policy changes to address leadership failures that..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge [Video]

Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump in bid to exclude immigrants from census count [Video]

Trump in bid to exclude immigrants from census count

A case, which could shape the future of US politics by changing how many seats states have in the House of Representatives is being heard at the Supreme Court

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid [Video]

SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump’s unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published