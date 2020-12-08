Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta to impose tough new restrictions in bid to curb soaring COVID-19 infection rates

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Premier Jason Kenney and other officials will provide an update on Alberta’s pandemic response this afternoon. Alberta's chief medical officer of health warned Monday that new restrictions are necessary to curb escalating rates of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New COVID-19 Restrictions Possibly Coming To Pa. [Video]

New COVID-19 Restrictions Possibly Coming To Pa.

Allegheny County and the state are set to announce new coronavirus restrictions and limits to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:23Published
COVID SHUTDOWN: Marin County residents become the latest to fall under the strict new COVID restrictions [Video]

COVID SHUTDOWN: Marin County residents become the latest to fall under the strict new COVID restrictions

Marin County residents become the latest to fall under the strict new COVID restrictions

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published
Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS [Video]

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS

Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published