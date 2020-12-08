Champions League soccer players walk off field after alleged racial slur in Paris game
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Champions League soccer game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir in Paris was interrupted Tuesday after players walked off the field alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.
