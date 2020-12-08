Global  
 

Champions League soccer players walk off field after alleged racial slur in Paris game

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020
The Champions League soccer game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir in Paris was interrupted Tuesday after players walked off the field alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.
 Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

