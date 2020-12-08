Global  
 

Deal to secure Meng Wanzhou's release unlikely, says former Trump adviser John Bolton

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser is casting doubt on reports that a deal is in the works between the U.S. Justice Department and representatives of Meng Wanzhou about a potential deal that would allow the Chinese telecom executive to return home.
