Giuliani, diagnosed with COVID-19, says will leave hospital soon
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 (
8 hours ago) With Trump's legal effort so far failing to convince any court of his claim that widespread fraud cost him the election, Giuliani plans to continue working.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
2 days ago
Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.
The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.
Giuliani has become the latest of...
Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus 01:40
