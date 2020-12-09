Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giuliani, diagnosed with COVID-19, says will leave hospital soon

The Age Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
With Trump's legal effort so far failing to convince any court of his claim that widespread fraud cost him the election, Giuliani plans to continue working.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus 01:40

 Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform. Giuliani has become the latest of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Late night hosts aren’t at all surprised that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has contracted the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:34Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' [Video]

Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature'

U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Still Hospitalized For COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani Still Hospitalized For COVID-19 Watch VideoRudy Giuliani is still in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. President Trump said they spoke yesterday and Giuliani reported...
Newsy Also reported by •NewsmaxMediaiteUpworthyBBC NewsWorldNewsNewsdayUSATODAY.comHinduDNABusiness InsiderFOXNews.comCBS News

Giuliani shares that he's getting the same COVID-19 treatment as Trump, as the US reports 2,622 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

 Giuliani said that Trump told him, "we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital" and bragged about his special treatment.
Business Insider Also reported by •DNA