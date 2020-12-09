Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test
Dez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dez Bryant American football wide receiver
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
No 'Thursday Night Football' NFL game for Week 13. Here's why.Ravens were supposed to be hosting the Cowboys on tonight's "Thursday Night Football," but COVID delays pushed them to play the Steelers on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Gaither prepares for Lake Minneola in Class 6A Region Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published
'I had no idea how we were going to play': Adversity continues to strike Cowboys in coach Mike McCarthy's first seasonThe 3-8 Dallas Cowboys continue to press forward in what has been a challenging first season under coach Mike McCarthy. They will next play Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Post Malone Cops Dallas Cowboys Pendant Dripping in DiamondsPost Malone's easing the pain of a brutal season for his Dallas Cowboys with lots and lots of diamonds -- which won't bring back Dak Prescott, but man do they..
TMZ.com
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For On-Air Comment About Female NFL Fans, 'I'm Sick'Cris Collinsworth says he's "sick" that a comment he made about female NFL fans on-air Wednesday offended so many ... and now, the long-time announcer is..
TMZ.com
Winners and losers from Steelers' 19-14 victory over Ravens in rare NFL Wednesday gameThe Steelers' win over the Ravens on Wednesday had wide-ranging ramifications that extended well beyond the two AFC North rivals.
USATODAY.com
Steelers scrape past Ravens to remain unbeatenThe Steelers weren't at their best, but Pittsburgh still found a way to build a lead and stay ahead of the Ravens for an 11-0 mark.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
20% Of People Aged 50-80, Want To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination ASAP
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Trading COVID-19 vaccines. Regular deliveries. Tracking doses. What we know about Operation Warp Speed distribution process.Operation Warp Speed, the White House COVID-19 initiative, plans to only ship half of all vaccine available each week.
USATODAY.com
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources