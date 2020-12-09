Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test

20% Of People Aged 50-80, Want To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination ASAP



A new poll shows that 20% of adults 50 to 80 years old say they would like to get vaccinated for COVID-19 immediately. Another 46% said they would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the first round of people gets inoculated. Nearly half the respondents to a survey regarding the vaccine worried about the safety of a vaccine that is developed quickly. Twenty percent were unsure about getting the vaccination. According to UPI, 14% said they did not want to get vaccinated at all.

