Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Dez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Expected To Start Tuesday Against Dallas

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Expected To Start Tuesday Against Dallas 00:27

 Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play Tuesday versus Dallas, per an ESPN report. Katie Johnston reports.

