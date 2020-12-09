Global  
 

FireEye says it was breached by state-backed hackers

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The US cybersecurity firm said it was hacked by sophisticated attackers who stole "Red Team" tools used to test customers' computer systems. It believes the attack was state-sponsored.
