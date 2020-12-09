FireEye says it was breached by state-backed hackers
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The US cybersecurity firm said it was hacked by sophisticated attackers who stole "Red Team" tools used to test customers' computer systems. It believes the attack was state-sponsored.
The US cybersecurity firm said it was hacked by sophisticated attackers who stole "Red Team" tools used to test customers' computer systems. It believes the attack was state-sponsored.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources