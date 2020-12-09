Media: Biden Selects Fudge for Housing, Vilsack for Agriculture
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge was just elected to a seventh term representing a majority Black district; Tom Vilsack spent eight years as head of the US Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration
President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...