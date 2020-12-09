Global  
 

Media: Biden Selects Fudge for Housing, Vilsack for Agriculture

VOA News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge was just elected to a seventh term representing a majority Black district; Tom Vilsack spent eight years as head of the US Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho 00:41

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...

