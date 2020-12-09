Global  
 

Bharat bandh: Here's how world media covered farmers' protest

DNA Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
World media covered Bharat bandh by farmers in a prominent way. Headlines for BBC News read, 'Bharat bandh: India farmers protest against law.'
News video: Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 01:01

 Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be...

