Biden Picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ms. Fudge, a House member from Ohio, would be the second African-American Biden cabinet member chosen in two days. Mr. Vilsack would reprise his role from the Obama administration.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho 00:42

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...

