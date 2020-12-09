U.S. House approves defence bill amid Trump veto threat
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Congressional leaders on Tuesday vowed to move ahead on the hugely popular bill — which affirms automatic 3% pay raises for US troops and authorises other military programmes — despite the veto threat.
Congressional leaders on Tuesday vowed to move ahead on the hugely popular bill — which affirms automatic 3% pay raises for US troops and authorises other military programmes — despite the veto threat.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources