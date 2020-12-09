'The Voice': After shocking Top 5 reveal, Blake Shelton's team has edge going into finale

Gwen Stefani is looking forward to her wedding with Blake Shelton – just not with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

'The Voice' Coaches Return To Set



Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani return to the Universal Studios set in a lineup of vintage cars for the live performances on "The Voice". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows



The country star popped the question to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma in October Credit: People Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago