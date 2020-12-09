'The Voice': After shocking Top 5 reveal, Blake Shelton's team has edge going into finale
After Monday night's emotional performances during Fan Week, the field of Top 9 contestants on "The Voice" was narrowed down to five on Tuesday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality
Gwen Stefani doesn't want her wedding with Blake Shelton to be a 'COVID situation'Gwen Stefani is looking forward to her wedding with Blake Shelton – just not with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Related videos from verified sources