'I'll love you forever my sweet friend': Halle Berry pays tribute to Natalie Desselle Reid
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Halle Berry is devastated on hearing about the demise of actress Natalie Desselle Reid. Berry has shared her feelings in an emotional Instagram note.
