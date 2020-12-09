Global  
 

Dortmund's Moukoko, 16, becomes youngest Champions League player

BBC News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, becomes the youngest Champions League player ever in their win over Zenit St Petersburg.
