Dortmund's Moukoko, 16, becomes youngest Champions League player
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, becomes the youngest Champions League player ever in their win over Zenit St Petersburg.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:48Published
Youssoufa Moukoko Cameroonian-born German footballer
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Players walk off after alleged racism in Champions League gameA match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach for Istanbul Basaksehir.
CBS News
Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:26Published
Man Utd out of Champions League - but at what cost?Manchester United's Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig could end up costing them much more than money.
BBC News
Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:26Published
FC Zenit Saint Petersburg
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources