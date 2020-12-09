Dortmund's Moukoko, 16, becomes youngest Champions League player

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.

