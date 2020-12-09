Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.
