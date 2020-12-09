Global  
 

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

euronews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner 01:29

 Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial...

