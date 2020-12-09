Australia's Warner out of first Test against India
Australia opener David Warner is ruled out of the first Test against India in Adelaide with an injured adductor muscle.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Warner (cricketer) Australian international cricketer
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
Adelaide Capital of South Australia
South Australia virus case cleared of quarantine breachA man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS
SA virus case cleared of quarantine breachA man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS
Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:39Published
Related videos from verified sources