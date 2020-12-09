Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia's Warner out of first Test against India

BBC News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Australia opener David Warner is ruled out of the first Test against India in Adelaide with an injured adductor muscle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Warner (cricketer) David Warner (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan [Video]

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan

After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Adelaide Adelaide Capital of South Australia

South Australia virus case cleared of quarantine breach

 A man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS

SA virus case cleared of quarantine breach

 A man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS
Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test [Video]

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul [Video]

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson [Video]

Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:58Published
Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli [Video]

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published